Exclusive video shows former inmate ambush officer outside the Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing a corrections sergeant being stabbed outside the Milwaukee County jail by an inmate who was released from custody. Those details are also provided in court records.

The video raises questions about someone else in the video. The sheriff’s office confirms the person seen walking on the other side of the street is one of their employees. The sheriff’s office can’t confirm whether the employee saw the fight, but video shows he didn’t respond to the injured sergeant.

That video was sent to us by an insider who thinks the community needs to know about this situation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirms the lieutenant was on the opposite corner of the intersection from where the stabbing occurred.

The video shows a corrections sergeant walking out of a parked structure toward the jail at 9th and State Street at about 5:30 in the morning on March 5.

He’s met by a former inmate standing right in front of him. Authorities confirmed and the video shows that the man stabbed the corrections sergeant several times.

Court records show the suspect ran home and was later arrested by Milwaukee police.

On the right-hand side of the surveillance video, the sheriff’s office says the man leaving the side of the jail is a sheriff’s lieutenant. He walked down the sidewalk along State Street toward the intersection and kitty corner from where the stabbing took place.

Video shows he turned the corner as the injured sergeant stumbled into the street.

TMJ4 reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more details. A spokesperson told us, "We cannot comment further on any additional allegations on what the individual was doing or what they may or may not have seen."

Let’s revisit the news conference from the day of the crime. It was led by Chief Deputy Daniel Hughes.

"These officers come into work every day, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to do an extremely difficult job, a dangerous job, and quite frankly, a job not everyone can do,” he said on March 5.

At the time, Hughes made no mention of the lieutenant who was nearby of the crime.

The sheriff’s office says the lieutenant is under internal investigation. A spokesperson says he had been assigned to the jail at the time of this incident.

