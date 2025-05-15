EXCLUSIVE: Mother seeks justice after video reveals MPS substitute teacher dragging her daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee mother is seeking answers after video shows a substitute teacher dragging her 7-year-old daughter through a public school.

The incident, which occurred in November, was captured on school surveillance video that shows the teacher dragging Nova Ivy across the floor of the school.

"Literally I was shaking. I couldn't believe it," Tatiana Ivy, Nova Ivy's mother, said.

Tatiana Ivy said she only saw the video for the first time last week, despite the incident happening months ago.

"How else am I gonna be heard," she said.

"You don't feel like they're doing enough," TMJ4 Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"They're not doing their job at all," Tatiana Ivy responded.

According to a police report, the incident began on the playground. In blurred surveillance footage, the teacher can be seen grabbing Nova Ivy out of line. Nova Ivy then hits the teacher before they disappear inside the building.

Additional footage provided to Tatiana Ivy by Milwaukee Public Schools shows Nova being dragged on the ground inside the school.

"I just feel like this is something that's truly trying to be swept under the rug. They only gave me part of the footage. There's a very vital part of the footage, from the coatroom," Tatiana Ivy explained.

Tatiana Ivy explained that the coatroom is located between the playground and classroom.

The police report states Nova threw a ball on the ground, which allegedly hit the teacher. The teacher then grabbed her arm and pulled her inside before dragging Nova through the school by her arm.

According to the report, the teacher was a substitute hired through Goodwill Talent Bridge, a third-party agency used by Milwaukee Public Schools.

The detective investigating the case said he attempted to contact Talent Bridge to identify the teacher, but never received a response. That initial contact was made in December.

Tatiana Ivy says she spoke with the detective again last week.

"He informed me that Goodwill Talent Bridge has still not gotten back with him to confirm the identity of the person," she said.

TMJ4 contacted Goodwill Talent Bridge by phone and email on Wednesday, but did not get a response back.

Milwaukee Public Schools confirmed the substitute teacher's last day of employment was the same day as the incident shown in the video.

Nova Ivy, the 7-year-old student involved, expressed her own feelings about the situation.

"She know that she not supposed to be dragging somebody else's kid and that makes nothing better but her not working at any other MPS school," Nova Ivy said.

Tatiana Ivy remains determined to get answers.

"I won't stop advocating for my daughter. We are gonna get justice. I don't care how long it takes. Milwaukee Police Department, please assist me. Please assist me," she said.

Milwaukee Police say the investigation is still ongoing and there are no updates at this time.

