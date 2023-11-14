Excitement soars as Glendale teacher gets ready to fly with NASA

MILWAUKEE — Soon, a Glendale middle school teacher will experience 11 minutes of zero gravity with NASA. Her students will be watching, live, and excitement at Glen Hills Middle School is reaching new heights.

For about a year now, Mrs. Lalitha Murali has been working with her students to develop experiments that will be tested in a space simulation with NASA.

And this week, as the countdown to that zero gravity flight continues, students got a special surprise.

Bright November skies gave students at Glen Hills Middle School a clear view as their teacher zipped by, overhead, in a small plane.

"One of our former parents is a pilot who offered to do a flyover with her to really kind of hype it up and get the kids excited about her upcoming flight," explained Principal Anna Young.

It's a test flight of sorts. Mrs. Murali's next flight will be with NASA, on the Zero-G G-Force One Aircraft to experience the weightless environment of space.

"It's been a long buildup, we've been working with NASA stuff for quite a while now," said Nola Quinn, one of Mrs. Murali's students.

Nola and her classmates will be able to watch, live, as Mrs. Murali floats in zero gravity, testing micro-gravity research hypotheses that they've been working on.

Mrs. Murali's flight is scheduled for the last week of November. All of this is part of a soon-to-be-released documentary film called 'My Teacher in Space.'

