Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-Wisconsin teacher gets 12 years for secret videotapes

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
court
Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 18:43:53-04

MADISON — A former Wisconsin high school teacher accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Thirty-nine-year-old David Kruchten earlier pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

rosecutors alleged Kruchten used his position as a business teacher at a Madison high school to secretly videotape students during field trips in Wisconsin and Minnesota in 2019.

Students discovered hidden cameras planted in air fresheners in their hotel rooms during the Minneapolis trip. Kruchten was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku