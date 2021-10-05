Watch
Ex-Racine corrections officer sentenced for skimming inmate fees

The Racine County Jail complex.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Oct 05, 2021
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A former corrections officer with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been sentenced to eight months in the county jail for stealing more than $11,000 in fees she collected from inmates.

Barbara Teeling was charged with two counts of theft in a business setting and attempted misconduct while in office. A plea deal reduced the charges from felonies to misdemeanors.

Judge Robert Repischak told the 40-year-old Teeling that he would have sent her to prison if she had pleaded guilty to a felony. The judge added that Teeling also took the public trust, which she cannot repay. Teeling will be allowed to leave the jail to go to work.

