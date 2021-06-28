Ex-Milwaukee teacher wants body camera video after arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher is calling on police to release body camera footage of an altercation that left her injured and in handcuffs after school district staff accused her of trespassing at the district's office.

DeShawnda Bailey spent three days in custody and faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Milwaukee Public Schools administrators declined to be interviewed and did not answer questions about the June 1 encounter.

Police have launched an internal investigation. Bailey’s arrest happened about a year after the district cut contracts with the Milwaukee Police Department in an effort to avoid such escalations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip