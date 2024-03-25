Ewig Bros. Fish Company in Port Washington to close after 130 years, 6 generations

A Port Washington staple is closing its doors.

Six generations and at least 20 Ewigs have worked for Ewig Bros. Fish Company over the past 130 years. The family business will close on May 1st, and leaders are encouraging people to "stop in and get a taste of our family recipes before" that date.

The Facebook post is signed by two current owner-operators Jeff and Matt, a father and son duo. They say their building along Sauk Creek will not be available for purchase, but that they're open to talking to an eager entrepreneur about "carrying on the torch."

Jeff and Matt go on to thank Port Washington for "a century's worth of memories."

According to the Ewig Bros. website, the Ewig family actually founded their fishing business on Jones Island in Milwaukee in 1882. Brothers Herman and August moved to Port Washington in 1894, where the business became very lucrative. Herman's sons eventually took over, and the business changed hands within the family several times over the years.

The family bought and retired several boats over the years, but by 1960, a decline in the fishing industry forced them to sell of their remaining vessels. Now, the Ewigs operate the smokehouses and retail market across from where those ships were moored.

TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola is digging into the history of this local business. Tune in to hear her story at 5:00 p.m.

