'Everyone is just super proud': Oneida Nation reacts to tribal members winning the lottery

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — We’re learning more information about the couple, Tammy and Cliff Webster, who are now several million dollars richer after winning the $316.3 million dollar Powerball.

"Everyone is just super proud,” said Tehassi Hill, Oneida Nation Chairman.

Hill said he's thrilled that two of their own tribal members are the winners.

"You always hear about big winners from other parts of the country. But having a hometown winner come from right here from Oneida and be tribal members is really exciting,” Hill said.

He actually knows the winners. He said Cliff has been a longtime employee with the security department at the casino gaming complex.

"From time to time when we have general tribal council meetings, or just coming and going from the gaming complex, we run into a lot of security,” Hill said.

He described the couple as overall good people and very much deserving of this prize.

"His wife is a long time community member, lifetime community member as well. Definitely not trouble makers. Go to work and take care of their family and do what needs to be done,” Hill said.

And the Webster’s are known throughout Oneida as well.

Cliff’s father has a recreational center in Oneida named after him.

"It's also very cool that his dad was kind of a fixture in the community as well,” Hill said.

Oneida Nation also released the following statement on behalf of the couple:

"You couldn't have a better winner from our community to win such a life changing amount of money. It's just so cool,” Hill said.