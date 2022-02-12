'Every day is game day for us': Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy and K-9 work security at Super Bowl

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Avila and his K-9 partner, Bentley, got the chance to work at the Super Bowl.

"He's a bomb dog," Avila said. "They call him an EOD dog. He's got that specific, unique skill set."

Officials call in law enforcement from all over the country to help keep everyone safe at the enormous event.

"We're excited, we're honored to be here," Avila said. "It's a privilege to represent the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office out here."

Bentley and the deputy have been working out in Los Angeles, California, since last Thursday.

"They're running three shifts, all three shifts, so it's a lot of coordinating, but everybody is working well together," Avila said. "And we're just part of that one big team trying to keep everybody safe."

Deputy Avila has been on the force for 22 years. He has worked with Bentley since 2018. Most of the time they are working at Mitchell Airport.

"When he's at work and he has his vest on and I have my uniform on and he's in the squad car, he knows it's work. He has that switch that he turns on, and he puts his nose to the ground and starts grinding, and does his job," Avila said. "But when he's off duty and he can just be a dog, he's like any other normal dog."

So far, he says Bentley has been really enjoying California.

"He loves those walks on the beach and enjoying the sun," Avila said.

Deputy Avila is not the only local law enforcement to get to go to the Superbowl.

Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III, who was shot on the job, was surprised with tickets.

It's an incredible opportunity—one Deputy Avila takes very seriously.

"Every day is game day for us, whether it's in Milwaukee, at the airport, or in L.A., or anywhere in between," Avila said. "When we're on duty, we're giving it 110 percent."

