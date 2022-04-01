Watch
Evers urges Wisconsin justices to affirm redistricting plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court urging the justices to affirm his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected.

The state Supreme Court adopted Evers' map in March, choosing his plan over Republican lawmakers' proposal.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Evers' map on March 23 after the GOP complained it increased the number of Assembly districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters from six to seven in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act and kicked the case back to the state justices.

Evers argued in his motion Thursday that seven minority districts are justified because six would dilute their votes.

