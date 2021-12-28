Watch
Evers to deliver State of the State address in Capitol again

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver the annual State of the State address in the Capitol building again.

Evers delivered last year's address via video conference.

The governor's office released a letter Tuesday that Evers sent to Republican legislative leaders on Dec. 22 in which he requests the Legislature convene in a joint session at the Capitol in February to hear the speech.

Evers suggested delivering the address on the evening of Feb. 15 or Feb. 22.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Chris Kapenga responded with a letter Monday inviting him to address lawmakers on Feb. 15.

They said in the letter that they hope he discusses the state's labor shortage and rising inflation.

