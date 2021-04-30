Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evers has majority of UW Board of Regents appointees

items.[0].image.alt
UW System
UW System
UW System
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:03:13-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the CEO of Prevea Health to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, giving him a majority of the appointees on the 18-member board.

Evers, a Democrat, has now appointed nine of the board’s members compared with seven by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The other two board members are the state superintendent of schools and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board President.

The shift in political makeup of the board comes as it prepares to hire a new president for the UW System. Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim UW president since July.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku