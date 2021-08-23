Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evers creating homeowners assistance program

items.[0].image.alt
Sendik, Sal
Houses street.JPG
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:46:50-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on Monday. The state is partnering with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Network, member agencies, the state treasurer and Take Root Wisconsin to develop the program.
The goal of the program is to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement, Evers’ office said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award