Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 11:18 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:18:28-04

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years.

Evers on Wednesday called for the special session to begin on Tuesday.

He says the bill lawmakers take up would use $750 million in federal stimulus money tied to expanding Medicaid on hundreds of projects across the state.

Republicans have long resisted Medicaid expansion even as 38 other states, including ones led by Republicans, have done it.

Republicans earlier this month voted to remove Medicaid expansion from Evers’ two-year budget proposal.

