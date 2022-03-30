Evers approves night work on I-94/I-43 north of Mitchell Interchange, south of Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers has approved a $19.8 million contract that will fund night work along I-94/I-43 in Milwaukee County.

Beginning on April 4, weather permitting, work will begin on the stretch of interstate between the Mitchell Interchange and the Marquette Interchange. Various bridge decks will get a surface treatment as well.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the project's primary contractor is Payne & Dolan, Inc., and will include the following:

Resurface I-94/I-43 from Howard Avenue to the Menomonee River

Bridge deck surface treatments including thin polymer overlays and deck sealing along 19 structures

Resurface the Park and Ride lot at Holt Avenue

The majority of the temporary lane restrictions and ramp closures are scheduled to happen overnight on weekdays. Single-lane closures will happen on some weekends from mid-April until mid-May and will be from 11 p.m. Fridays through 5:30 a.m. Mondays.

However, there will be no weekend closures when local special events are happening. There will also be no ramp closures during weekend lane closures.

The park and ride lot at Holt Avenue will also be resurfaced, but bus operations will remain.

The entire project is expected to be completed by fall.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip