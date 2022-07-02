Palermo's Pizza is bringing the "Upside Down" to your home!

The Milwaukee pizza manufacture is now offering frozen pizzas inspired by the Netflix show, "Stranger Things." If you ever wanted a chance to experience the "Stranger Thing" lifestyle without the crazy adventures, a real Surfer Pizza Boy pizza will seal the deal.

If you're an avid fan of the show "Stranger Things," you'll know season introduced Argyle, Jonathan Byers best friend who works at Surfer Boy Pizza. Now Milwaukeeans have the chance to try their Surfer Boy Pizza pizza.

The pizza flavors include pepperoni, multi-meat, pineapple jalapeno and supreme.

Each pizza has thick crust and features your favorite "Stranger Things" characters on the back of each box. You can pick one up at your local Walmart, just in time to watch Volume II of Season 4, which was released Friday on Netflix.

For information on the Surfer Boys Pizzas or how to order one online, visit here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip