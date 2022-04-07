Events happening this weekend: WWE SmackDown, Charlie Berens, Admirals and more

MILWAUKEE — It's been a gloomy week but on the bright side, there are a lot of great events happening around the Milwaukee area this weekend.

Friday

WWE SmackDown



Fiserv Forum

6:45 p.m.

Tickets click here

The Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens



The Riverside Theater

7 p.m. & 9 p.m. show

Tickets click here

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose with Skillet post-game concert



UW Panther Arena

7 p.m.

Tickets click here

Saturday

Fight For Air Climb



American Family Field

Climb to new heights to support the American Lung Association

8 a.m.

More information click here

Doggy Day in the Deer District



The Plaza at the Deer District

Live music, activities, and food

Supports non-profit Winston’s Wishes

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information click here

InspiHer Wellness Summit



Strengthen the physical, emotional, and mental health of women of color

8:30 - 1 p.m.

TMJ4's Jessica Madukar will moderate a Fireside Chat

Register click here

Milwaukee Comic Con



State Fair Grounds

Tickets are $8 kids 12 and under are free

Tickets click here

Milwaukee Admirals Battle of the Badges



Local police face off against local firefighters

UW Panther Arena

12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets click here

Sunday

Peppa Pig's Adventure



Miller High Life Theater

2 p.m.

Tickets click here

