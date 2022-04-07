Watch
Events happening this weekend: WWE SmackDown, Charlie Berens, Admirals and more

Posted at 5:26 AM, Apr 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's been a gloomy week but on the bright side, there are a lot of great events happening around the Milwaukee area this weekend.

Friday

WWE SmackDown

The Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens

  • The Riverside Theater
  • 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. show
  • Tickets click here

Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose with Skillet post-game concert

Saturday

Fight For Air Climb

  • American Family Field
  • Climb to new heights to support the American Lung Association
  • 8 a.m.
  • More information click here

Doggy Day in the Deer District

  • The Plaza at the Deer District
  • Live music, activities, and food
  • Supports non-profit Winston’s Wishes
  • 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • More information click here

InspiHer Wellness Summit

  • Strengthen the physical, emotional, and mental health of women of color
  • 8:30 - 1 p.m.
  • TMJ4's Jessica Madukar will moderate a Fireside Chat
  • Register click here

Milwaukee Comic Con

  • State Fair Grounds
  • Tickets are $8 kids 12 and under are free
  • Tickets click here

Milwaukee Admirals Battle of the Badges

  • Local police face off against local firefighters
  • UW Panther Arena
  • 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Tickets click here

Sunday

Peppa Pig's Adventure

