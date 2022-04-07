Events happening this weekend: WWE SmackDown, Charlie Berens, Admirals and more

MILWAUKEE — It's been a gloomy week but on the bright side, there are a lot of great events happening around the Milwaukee area this weekend.
Friday
WWE SmackDown
- Fiserv Forum
- 6:45 p.m.
- Tickets click here
The Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens
- The Riverside Theater
- 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. show
- Tickets click here
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Manitoba Moose with Skillet post-game concert
- UW Panther Arena
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets click here
Saturday
Fight For Air Climb
- American Family Field
- Climb to new heights to support the American Lung Association
- 8 a.m.
- More information click here
Doggy Day in the Deer District
- The Plaza at the Deer District
- Live music, activities, and food
- Supports non-profit Winston’s Wishes
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- More information click here
InspiHer Wellness Summit
- Strengthen the physical, emotional, and mental health of women of color
- 8:30 - 1 p.m.
- TMJ4's Jessica Madukar will moderate a Fireside Chat
- Register click here
Milwaukee Comic Con
- State Fair Grounds
- Tickets are $8 kids 12 and under are free
- Tickets click here
Milwaukee Admirals Battle of the Badges
- Local police face off against local firefighters
- UW Panther Arena
- 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Tickets click here
Sunday
Peppa Pig's Adventure
- Miller High Life Theater
- 2 p.m.
- Tickets click here