Events happening in Wisconsin this weekend

MILWAUKEE — As we approach spring there more events are happening in Southeast Wisconsin.

This is the last weekend for food lovers to check out Tosa Restaurant Week. Flavors from 12 different restaurants from across Wauwatosa. Specialty menus include a $10 breakfast, $15 three-course lunch, $25 or $35 three-course dinner, or an $8 Tosa tidbit.

For more information click here.

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Admirals take on the Chicago Wolves at UW Panther Arena. As an added bonus, country music star, Jimmie Allen will perform post-game.

The concert is FREE with a game ticket!

For tickets, click here.

After a 2-year hiatus, the St. Patrick's Day parade is back in downtown Milwaukee. According to event organizers, 25,000 people are expected to attend and even more will pack into bars and restaurants for the event. The parade kicks off at noon.

For the parade route and a list of events, click here.

