Events happening in MKE this weekend: Soccer, home improv and sour beer

MILWAUKEE — It is officially Spring and many people are thinking about Spring cleaning or remodeling their home. This weekend you can learn about the hottest home improvements trends, tricks and tips at the Home and Garden Show. About 350 exhibits will be on display and showcase some of the latest home products available.

It's also an opportunity to speak with industry experts about windows, lighting landscaping and home remodeling. The show starts on Friday and runs until April 3.

For more information, click here.

In Wisconsin, we love our beer and this weekend's beer festival is all about unique flavors. The fourth annual Sour Fest will take place on Saturday at MobCraft Brewery located on 5th Street. The festival will highlight wild and sour beer from breweries across Wisconsin. Admission is free into the taproom and open to the public, but there are three sampling sessions for purchase that include unlimited samples and a commemorative sampling glass. If you're not a fan of sour beer, there are a variety of select beers to try.

For more information click here.

As the regular season for the Milwaukee Wave is winding down, there are only two more opportunities to catch the players in action. This Sunday the Wave will go head-to-head against the Kansas City Comments at UW Panther Arena.

For tickets, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip