Evacuation ordered for some Oostburg residents following gas leak

All residences between 9th and 10th Street, and Michigan Ave. and Aspen Ave. have been asked to evacuate for the time being.
Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:34:06-04

OOSTBURG, Wis. — Residents in Oostburg have been asked to evacuate due to a gas leak, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

All residences between 9th and 10th Street, and Michigan Ave. and Aspen Ave. were told to evacuate after a gas main was struck.

We Energies ordered the evacuation but did not say how long the evacuation would last.

Anyone who has to evacuate but doesn't have a place to go is being told to head to the Oostburg Village Hall on Minnesota Ave.

