Evacuation ordered for some Oostburg residents following gas leak

OOSTBURG, Wis. — Residents in Oostburg have been asked to evacuate due to a gas leak, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

All residences between 9th and 10th Street, and Michigan Ave. and Aspen Ave. were told to evacuate after a gas main was struck.

We Energies ordered the evacuation but did not say how long the evacuation would last.

Anyone who has to evacuate but doesn't have a place to go is being told to head to the Oostburg Village Hall on Minnesota Ave.

