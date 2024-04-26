Estate of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur threatens to sue Drake

In Today's Talker — The estate of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur is threatening to sue Drake.

The issue stems from the Toronto native's recent diss track to fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake's song "Taylor Made Freestyle" features an AI generated version of Tupac's voice.

Lawyer's for Tupac have issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding that Drake remove the track from all platforms where it is publicly available.

On Thursday, the song was no longer available on Drake's Instagram page.

