Estabrook Park, Whitnall Park beer gardens open Friday

MILWAUKEE — A sure sign that summer is right around the corner - two of Milwaukee's most popular beer gardens open on Friday.

Both Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park's beer gardens will officially begin their seasons on Friday, April 22nd.

Estabrook Park opens at noon, though posts on the beer garden's Facebook page suggest they were informally open on Thursday as well.

Whitnall Park will open at 4 p.m.

Milwaukee County leaders say they're looking forward to the start of the season, because beer gardens make one of the biggest financial contributions to their Parks department - bringing in more than $2.6 million last year.

That's a significant number, because the Parks department isn't considered a state-mandated service - which means more than half of its operating budget comes directly from revenue.

"It's that added pressure of being able to have the fiscal resources to support our system," says Guy Smith, Executive Director for Milwaukee County Parks. "So the revenue is incredibly important."

So stop by either Whitnall or Estabrook beginning Friday, enjoy a beer, and support your local parks!

