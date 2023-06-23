Esports tournament to come to Milwaukee's Baird Center this September

MILWAUKEE — An Esports Tournament called Cream City Convergence is coming to Milwaukee this September, Bucks Gaming announced Thursday.

The tournament hosted by Bucks Gaming, Milwaukee Esports Alliance, Wisconsin Smash, and Magik 4 FGC will take place at the Baird Center on Sept. 30.

According to a news release from Bucks Gaming, this tournament is the first large-scale, regional esports tournament run by an NBA Franchise.

The tournament will consist of brackets for four games: Super Smash Bros Melee, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Street Fighter 6, and Guilty Gear – Strive.

Some of the highest-ranked esports players from around the world will be at the event.

“Milwaukee has a thriving esports community and we’re proud to help bring a new yearly tournament to the city,” said Bucks esports manager Patrick Glogovsky. “Cream City Convergence will celebrate the local gaming community and continue to promote the growth of esports in the Midwest. Bucks Gaming is excited to expand its impact on esports through innovative events like this.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the tournament can register here. The tournament will also be live-streamed on Bucks Gaming's Twitch channel.

