Eric Hovde concedes in race for Wisconsin's US Senate seat

Eric Hovde has conceded in the race for Wisconsin's US Senate seat.

Incumbent Tammy Baldwin declared victory in the race the day after Election Day. Hovde told reporters he was considering a recount as recently as November 12th.

At that time, Hovde claimed were irregularities with the vote results. There is no evidence of any wrongdoing in the election, the results of which are still being reviewed by counties before they submit the canvassed totals to the state by Nov. 19 for certification by Dec. 1.

Hovde made his concession speech Monday via X/Twitter. In that statement, he told voters "I'm proud of the campaign we ran and that I focused on issues instead of personal attacks."

He adds that the results were disappointing, "particularly in light of the last-minute absentee ballots that were dropped in Milwaukee at 4:00 a.m., flipping the outcome."

Hovde goes on to add that a recount wouldn't serve much purpose "because you would just be recounting the same ballots regardless of their integrity," and that determining the integrity of every ballot would be difficult to accomplish through the court system.

Thank you for your support. It’s time to move on. pic.twitter.com/XiO4XVVcaP — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) November 18, 2024

