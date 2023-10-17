Entertainment venue next to Fiserv Forum advances with city approval

MILWAUKEE — Updated plans for an entertainment venue next to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee gained approval Monday from the Milwaukee Plan Commission, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. It now heads to a Milwaukee Common Council committee.

The Plan Commission and the Common Council approved previous plans last fall. However, construction is yet to begin. FPC Live and its owner Frank Productions cite higher costs and interest rates, which required downsizing the estimated $60 million proposed project.

BizJournal reports the revised plan is likely to appear on the Nov.13 agenda for the council's Zoning, Neighborhood and Development Committee, and then the Nov. 21 Common Council agenda.

If the plan gains Common Council approval, preliminary work on the site could begin before the year ends. The construction timeline is estimated at 18 months but might be delayed by the Republican National Convention in July 2024, which is set to be held at Fiserv Forum.

