Enbridge faces fines for slow reporting of Wisconsin leak

Jim Mone/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy pipeline drilling pad along a rail line that traces the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next.  (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:58:24-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge Energy faces millions of dollars in fines after environmental regulators said the Canadian company failed to promptly report a 2019 leak from a pipeline near Fort Atkinson in southeast Wisconsin.

More than 1,200 gallons of petroleum product leaked from the underground pipeline, contaminating soil and groundwater with toxic chemicals, according to reports the pipeline company filed with state and federal authorities.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the Department of Natural Resources this week notified the company that it violated two sections of state code by waiting more than 15 months to report the leak.

