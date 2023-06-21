Watch Now
Employee shot at Glendale Metro Market, suspect arrested

Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 09:03:33-04

GLENDALE, Wis. — An employee was shot at Metro Market in Glendale Tuesday night, police confirmed Wednesday morning.

The Glendale Police Department said a 34-year-old man who worked at the store was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was arrested on the scene and police said there is no threat to the public.

Police did not say what the circumstances were leading to the shooting, but said it's continuing to investigate the incident. Glendale PD said it may release more information when its deemed appropriate.

