Emergency responders busy on the roads during spring snow storm

Emergency responders were busy on the roads during our spring snow storm.

This includes 20 crashes reported by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, and 58 reported by The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just for Saturday morning.

A crash also took out all lanes on I41 Northbound, near Mayfair Road for more than an hour. All of this, is a strong reminder to drive safely.

"It's really wet, heavy snow, so the car likes to slip," said Chloe Mack, Wauwatosa Driver.

Driver Horthy Viverette said, "I've seen a lot of people swerving off and going into ditches."

Just passed a slide-off on 94 southbound in #RacineCounty⚠️ Again, if you were planning to go out this morning, especially if you live in the south part of our viewing area—please be safe or just stay home until this gets cleared up! pic.twitter.com/HGpirWICBd — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 25, 2023

Our Storm Chaser caught a car in a ditch going southbound on I94, and many spin-outs.

Even semi's had a rough go of it in this storm Saturday morning.

Looks like a Semi with two trailers slid & looks stuck on 94 Northbound near the Caledonia exit, and a fellow trucker is helping him out. Be safe out there!! #StormChaser #WIwx pic.twitter.com/WPuBnFJlqS — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 25, 2023

But sometimes, it is all about perspective. For plow driver Adam Livingston, when he sees snow, he thinks about, "Money! Money-money."

Livingston says she was called into work at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, adding he, "Probably will be plowing for another six hours."

If you do head out during a snow storm, be courteous of others on the road, like semi driver Donzo KM, who was headed into work, "Don't rush, because a lot of time the semi-they don't just stop immediately. So when you see them slow down."

