Elvis' family fight to keep Graceland off the auction block

In Today's Talker — The family of Elvis Presley is fighting to keep his iconic Graceland estate from being sold at a foreclosure auction.
A company claims the late Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, borrowed $3.8 million using Graceland as collateral. They say she never paid the loan off before her death last year.
Lisa Marie's daughter is now claiming the company's documents are forged and has filed a lawsuit to stop the foreclosure sale.
A hearing on the case is set for Wednesday morning, a day before the scheduled sale.
