Elvis' family fight to keep Graceland off the auction block

In Today's Talker — The family of Elvis Presley is fighting to keep his iconic Graceland estate from being sold at a foreclosure auction.

A company claims the late Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, borrowed $3.8 million using Graceland as collateral. They say she never paid the loan off before her death last year.

Lisa Marie's daughter is now claiming the company's documents are forged and has filed a lawsuit to stop the foreclosure sale.

A hearing on the case is set for Wednesday morning, a day before the scheduled sale.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error