Elkhorn community raises $15,500 for Safe Haven baby box.

ELKHORN, Wisconsin — The community in Elkhorn rallied to raise more than $15,000 to install a Safe Haven baby box to save newborns.

Michelle Shilts is among the many people in Elkhorn who vividly remember the day the body of a baby boy was found in a field in nearby Whitewater last spring.

"It crushed me," Shilts shared.

This year, the Elkhorn City Council passed an ordinance to install a Safe Haven baby box in town.

The device allows parents to anonymously drop off a newborn baby in a temperature-controlled setting. It then alerts trained staff.

The boxes are pricey starting at $15,000

Shilts, a mother of 4, led the fundraising effort tapping into the Rotary Club, multiple churches, civic groups, and families.

They raised the money needed within roughly 3 months.

"People have been passionate about the project. It has been the easiest fundraising I've ever done," Shilts stated.

Autumn Reynolds' parents were involved.

She says as a teenager this effort matters because her generation will be the next to start families.

"There's so much hope and maybe people won't use it maybe people will but it's there if they need to so nothing like what happened in Whitewater will happen again," Reynolds explained.

In Whitewater, a single donor funded a Safe Haven baby box there.

It will be several weeks before either device is installed and staff is trained.

Republican State Representative Ellen Schutt authored the bill updating Wisconsin's Safe Haven law by allowing baby boxes in the state. It received unanimous support and Governor Tony Evers signed it into law in December 2023.

As a new mom herself, Schutt empathizes with parents facing a difficult time.

"We want to help people who are going through the unthinkable. Something most of us could never imagine going through. How do we help them save their baby's life and save their life from committing a crime," Rep. Schutt added.

Shilts believes their endeavor in Elkhorn is a way of honoring the baby that was found in the field.

Organizers are working on a public education aspect of their effort.

