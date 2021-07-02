Elkhart Lake residents, fans ready for NASCAR Cup this weekend

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — It's been more than 50 years since Road America held a race of this magnitude.

The NASCAR Cup Series comes to Elkhart Lake this weekend.

Qualifying races are officially underway at Road America. Some of the sport's best drivers like Ryan Newman were behind the wheel at the track while fans looked on.

As thousands flocked to Elkhart Lake to witness the big race, the few people living and working in and around town are eager to see business and visitors.

"It's going to be very busy. Especially on Sundays,” said longtime resident Nick Kalies.

Angela Girard runs Route 67, a restaurant just up the road from the track. She's happy to see her town getting recognized nationally, and also looks forward to the business it'll bring.

"A lot of people who have never heard of Elkhart Lake hopefully would come in all seasons, not just summer,” she said.

Tom Johnson came over from Oshkosh, nearly 60 miles west. He's eager to see Wisconsin highlighted during this event.

"I grew up in the south, and followed NASCR all my life. I was just excited to see them coming here,” Johnson said.

Road America estimates there will be over 100,000 people over the course of the full event, which lasts through the weekend.

