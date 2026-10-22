Elizabeth Kay, sister Natalie Jonas share breast cancer story to raise awareness about genetic testing

MILWAUKEE — For years, 99.1 The Mix radio host Elizabeth Kay has spoken openly about her decision to undergo a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried an inherited BRCA2 gene mutation.

That discovery followed her sister Natalie Jonas’ breast cancer diagnosis at age 36. Now, nearly four years later, Natalie is sharing her story to help other women recognize their risks and understand the importance of conversations about family health.

See the full story in the video below

Radio Host Elizabeth Kay and sister Natalie Jonas

Back in 2022, Natalie was making Halloween costumes for her two children when she received a call with a terrifying diagnosis.

“Heart started racing, and she said, ‘It’s, it’s cancer,’” Natalie recalled.

Natalie Jonas Natalie and her children

At the time, she was eight months postpartum with her second baby. While breastfeeding, she felt a lump she initially thought was a clogged duct. When it wouldn’t go away, she contacted her doctor.

“Because of our family history, I was never in my life under the impression that this could be breast cancer,” she said.

An ultrasound and mammogram led to a biopsy

“You feel that impending doom of like, almost like your life just flashes,” Natalie said. “And you just can’t really process what’s happening.”

Genetic testing recommended around the time of her diagnosis brought another unexpected finding: Natalie carried a BRCA2 mutation.

“Not only had I been diagnosed with breast cancer at 36, but now we were unknowingly carrying this BRCA2 gene,” she said. “That was a lot.”

Natalie Jonas Natalie Jonas

According to the National Cancer Institute, inherited harmful changes in BRCA2 increase the risk of breast, ovarian and several other cancers. Everyone has the BRCA2 gene; certain mutations in that gene raise cancer risk.

For Natalie, the results also had implications for her relatives.

“It’s this ripple effect," said Natalie.

With Natalie caring for two young children and processing her diagnosis, her sister Elizabeth stepped in to help notify relatives. At the same time, she was learning about a genetic mutation she had never heard of.

“I had never heard of BRCA. I didn’t even know how to write it,” Elizabeth said.

She contacted her own health care provider to ask about testing.

“So I immediately sent a message to my provider, this is what I’ve learned. What do I do next?” she said.

Elizabeth Kay Elizabeth Kay

Testing confirmed Elizabeth carried the mutation, too. She said that information led her to undergo preventive surgeries, including a double mastectomy and removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

“These situations are so tough because they’re personal. They’re very, very personal,” Elizabeth said. “But there is, I think, the importance of having these difficult conversations, so you’re not saying, ‘What if I had known.’”

Natalie Jonas Natalie, Elizabeth and sisters

Those conversations also helped other relatives make informed decisions about their health.

“We’ve had five women in six years be diagnosed with breast cancer in our family, and a lot of those women have BRCA2,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth sees Natalie as a hero for sharing what she learned while facing her own diagnosis.

“I look at Natalie in awe and just think about how she had the ability during such a difficult time to think about other people, to think about so many of us,” she said.

The sisters hope sharing their experience encourages others to ask questions about their health history and discuss whether genetic testing is appropriate with a health care provider.

“Know what your risks are,” Elizabeth said. “So you can decide for yourself what makes the most sense for you when it comes to your medical decisions.”

Natalie also wants people facing a diagnosis to know support is available.

“There is such an army of people that you can find that can help you and be there for you,” she said. “You are never, ever, ever alone.”

To learn more about BRCA2 click here.

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