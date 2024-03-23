Elijah Vue's Mom, Katrina Baur, pleads not guilty in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The mother of missing three-year-old Elijah Vue just pleaded not guilty to a charge of child neglect.



Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty to her charge of child neglect in her arraignment.

Searcher Yolanda Godfrey says she was disappointed with Baur's plea.

Baur will be back in the Manitowoc County Courthouse on April 26th for further proceedings.

Katrina Baur appeared in court with her attorney over Zoom.

Just more than a month ago, Baur’s son, Elijah Vue went missing. Yolanda Godfrey says she's searched for the boy since he went missing.

"We keep the hope alive. You've got to. I pray all the time that he is safe. I've got goosebumps just thinking about it."

Yolanda spoke to me after the not guilty plea.

"Ah, I was frustrated. I rolled my eyes not even going to lie,” Godfrey said. “I honestly thought that she would just give it up and say guilty. It is what it is."

Baur has not been charged with the disappearance of Elijah.

Yolanda says she's continue searching this weekend and will not be giving up

"I have a decal on the back of my car, find Elijah, and that will stay up until we find this little boy."

Baur will be back in court on April 26th for further proceedings.

Jesse Vang, the man police say was watching Vue when he went missing, will be back in court here on April 4th for his preliminary hearing. I will keep you up on the latest with it all.