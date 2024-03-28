Elijah Vue: 70 drones dispatched in expanded search for missing three-year-old

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — It's been a long month for the Two Rivers community in Manitowoc County, which hasn't given up in their resolve to find missing three-year-old, Elijah Vue.

Two Rivers Police shared an update on their expanded search effort that took place on Thursday.

70 drone teams operated by police and sheriff's departments from across the state were scouring the area for Vue.

The state's Department of Criminal Investigation called nearly a dozen agencies to come assist in Thursday's search effort.

Elijah still hasn't been found. Police are encouraging the community to continue their coordinated searches for the little boy who went missing on February 20.

Vue's mother and her boyfriend are both in jail facing child neglect charges but no one has been charged with his disappearance.

Two Rivers Police say they've been following up on all leads over the past few weeks and encourage people to continue sending tips through the Manitowoc County Crimestoppers page as the search for Elijah continues.

