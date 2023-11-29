'Elf'-themed pop-up bar at Lost Whale in Bay View returns for another elf-tastic year

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Fear not! You will not be forced to eat spaghetti with syrup at Lost Whale's 'Elf' pop-up bar. Take an elfie with your friends, or go by your-elf! What better way to celebrate Elf's 20th anniversary than going to this unique pop-up bar near Milwaukee?

Lost Whale is bringing back its popular 'Elf'-themed pop-up bar. It will feature four different Elf-inspired cocktails. Plus, there will be tons of different decorations and a giant Will Ferrell cutout you can take pictures with.

The pop-up starts on Dec. 1 and ends on Dec. 31. The hours are from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the times are from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. If you miss this event, you're definitely a cotton-headed ninny muggins.

Lost Whale is located at 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Take a look at some of the delicious drinks they are serving up this year.

Not Now Arctic Puffin!



Central Standard North 40 Brandy (Milwaukee, WI) | Korbel Brandy | Creme de Menthe | Creme de Cacao | House Coconut Blend | Bittercube Orange Bitters | House-made Whipped Cream |

Fudge Pop Tart and Candy Cane Garnish

Son of a Nutcracker!



Bacardi 4yr Aged Rum | Lemon | House-made Chestnut Orgeat | Lustau Deluxe Cream Sherry | Mint & Powdered "Snow" |

Bittercube Root Beer Bitters | Served On A Snowball

I'm a Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins!



Ford’s Gin | Lemon | Winter-Spiced Cranberry (Nutmeg, Clove, and Allspice) | Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters | Campo Viejo Spanish Reserva Cava and Cotton Candy Pourover

You Did It! Congratulations! World's Cup of Coffee! Great Job Everybody! (Served Hot)



Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Irish Whisky | Stone Creek Coffee | Stone Creek Coffee's Single Bean Origin Hot Cocoa | Oat Milk | Bittercube Chipotle Cacao and Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters | House-made Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, and Mini-Marshmallow Garnish

