'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee's Lost Whale cocktail bar

MILWAUKEE — Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December!

You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up, just head to Lost Whale, 2151 S Kinnickinnic Ave.

The holiday pop-up will take place Dec. 6 through Dec. 31, and will feature all sorts of themed cocktails. The Lost Whale will be decked out with Christmas Decor from the movie, with hand-cut paper snowflakes a model train suspended from the ceiling, and of course, plenty of lights!

Lost Whale Elf decorations at the Lost Whale.

Some of the themed cocktails available at this year's event include the Not Now Arctic Puffin, the Son of a Nutcracker, the I'm a Cotton-headed Ninny Muggins, and of course, the You Did It! Congratulations! World's Best Cup of Coffee! Great Job Everybody!

Details on the drinks are below:

NOT NOW ARCTIC PUFFIN!

Central Standard North 40 Brandy (Milwaukee, WI) | Korbel Brandy | Creme de Menthe | Creme de Cacao | House Coconut Blend | Bittercube Orange Bitters | House-made Whipped Cream |

Fudge Pop Tart and Candy Cane Garnish

SON OF A NUTCRACKER!

Bacardi 4yr Aged Rum | Lemon | House-made Chestnut Orgeat | Lustau Deluxe Cream Sherry | Mint & Powdered "Snow" |

Bittercube Root Beer Bitters | Served On A Snowball

Lost Whale The Son of a Nutcracker cocktail.

I'M A COTTON-HEADED NINNY MUGGINS!

Ford’s Gin | Lemon | Winter-Spiced Cranberry (Nutmeg, Clove, and Allspice) | Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters | Campo Viejo Spanish Reserva Cava and Cotton Candy Pourover

YOU DID IT! CONGRATULATIONS! WORLD'S BEST CUP OF COFFEE! GREAT JOB EVERYBODY! (SERVED HOT)

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Irish Whisky | Stone Creek Coffee | Stone Creek Coffee's Single Bean Origin Hot Cocoa | Oat Milk | Bittercube Chipotle Cacao and Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters |

House-made Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, and Mini-Marshmallow Garnish

Operating hours of the pop-up will be 5 p.m. through bar close Tuesday through Sunday. Bar close is at 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip