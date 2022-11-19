Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee's Lost Whale cocktail bar

The Elf-themed holiday pop-up will running Dec. 6 through Dec. 31
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December!
LostWhale_ElfPopup
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 09:17:48-05

MILWAUKEE — Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December!

You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up, just head to Lost Whale, 2151 S Kinnickinnic Ave.

The holiday pop-up will take place Dec. 6 through Dec. 31, and will feature all sorts of themed cocktails. The Lost Whale will be decked out with Christmas Decor from the movie, with hand-cut paper snowflakes a model train suspended from the ceiling, and of course, plenty of lights!

LostWhale_Santa
Elf decorations at the Lost Whale.

Some of the themed cocktails available at this year's event include the Not Now Arctic Puffin, the Son of a Nutcracker, the I'm a Cotton-headed Ninny Muggins, and of course, the You Did It! Congratulations! World's Best Cup of Coffee! Great Job Everybody!

Details on the drinks are below:

NOT NOW ARCTIC PUFFIN!
Central Standard North 40 Brandy (Milwaukee, WI) | Korbel Brandy | Creme de Menthe | Creme de Cacao | House Coconut Blend | Bittercube Orange Bitters | House-made Whipped Cream |

Fudge Pop Tart and Candy Cane Garnish

SON OF A NUTCRACKER!

Bacardi 4yr Aged Rum | Lemon | House-made Chestnut Orgeat | Lustau Deluxe Cream Sherry | Mint & Powdered "Snow" |

Bittercube Root Beer Bitters | Served On A Snowball

Son of a Nutcracker.jpg
The Son of a Nutcracker cocktail.

I'M A COTTON-HEADED NINNY MUGGINS!

Ford’s Gin | Lemon | Winter-Spiced Cranberry (Nutmeg, Clove, and Allspice) | Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters | Campo Viejo Spanish Reserva Cava and Cotton Candy Pourover

YOU DID IT! CONGRATULATIONS! WORLD'S BEST CUP OF COFFEE! GREAT JOB EVERYBODY! (SERVED HOT)

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition Irish Whisky | Stone Creek Coffee | Stone Creek Coffee's Single Bean Origin Hot Cocoa | Oat Milk | Bittercube Chipotle Cacao and Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters |

House-made Whipped Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles, and Mini-Marshmallow Garnish

Operating hours of the pop-up will be 5 p.m. through bar close Tuesday through Sunday. Bar close is at 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day