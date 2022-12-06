'Elf on the Shelf' takes over Children's Wisconsin MACC Fund Center

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — December has arrived and for many, that means Elf on the Shelf is back and he has not just returned to people's homes, but Children's Wisconsin as well!

Elf on the Shelf has been causing mischief at the Children's Wisconsin MACC Fund for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The center shared photos on Facebook Monday, showing everything the elf has gotten himself into in recent days.

For those who don't know, Elf on the Shelf is one of Santa's elves who arrives in your home in December to keep an eye on kids ahead of Christmas. The elf only moves at night, when kids are sleeping.

As he's moving around in the dark though, he tends to get into a bit of mischief along the way. At Children's Wisconsin, it seems their elf has gotten caught in an IV bag, tangled up in some lights, and even turned into Spiderman and spun himself a web!

We're sure the elf will get into even more trouble as the month goes on.

