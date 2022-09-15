WEST BEND — Electric scooters are now available in West Bend! The first fleet of Bird scooters arrived in the city and are now rideable.

A news release from the city said Bird Rides will slowly be introduced to West Bend, with a total of 75 electric scooters expected.

There are a number of offers for discounts on rides as well. The release said Bird's Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens.

Bird also offers free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Those who qualify must send a copy of their medical ID, name, and phone number to together@bird.co to be eligible for two free 30-minute rides per day.

“We’re pleased to welcome an alternative mode of transportation added as an option to residents and visitors of West Bend,” said Mayor Christophe Jenkins. “We expect the arrival of the scooters to bring positive economic impact to our city, with riders more likely to shop at local businesses and explore everything West Bend has to offer.”

If you choose to ride a scooter and come across an issue, there are several ways to contact or alert Bird:

Open the App - Click on the community icon to file a report

Email hello@bird.co with details of the location

Call 24/7 support at 866-205-2442

More information on the scooters is available on the West Bend website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip