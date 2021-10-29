Elections Commission holds emergency meeting following fraud allegations by Racine sheriff

The Wisconsin Elections Commission held an emergency meeting Thursday night, following allegations by the Racine County Sheriff of election fraud in the 2020 Presidential election.

The majority was held in closed session because the emergency meeting dealt presumably with potential litigation stemming from the allegation.

TMJ4 Racine County Sheriff's Office announced election fraud allegations on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling alleges that after election day in 2020, a woman claimed her mother was in a nursing home and did not have the mental capacity to vote. The election commission forwarded the complaint to the Racine County District Attorney, who in turn, sent it to the sheriff’s office to investigate. Under Wisconsin election laws, special sheriff’s deputies are sent into nursing homes to help residents vote and collect their ballots. However, because of the pandemic, the bi-partisan elections commission put a halt to that program. The sheriff alleges that decision was illegal.

After the emergency meeting late Thursday, the commission responded to the allegations.

TMJ4 Wisconsin Elections Commission members.

“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” said Commission Chair Ann Jacobs, an attorney from Milwaukee. “In fact, without action from the Commission, many residents in Wisconsin care facilities could have and would have been disenfranchised and not able to vote in the 2020 elections.”

The statement from the elections commission comes after Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker, Republican Robin Vos called on the Elections Commission Administrator to resign.

People’s trust in Wisconsin’s elections has been tested. Clearly there is a severe mismanagement of the WEC and a new administrator is needed. I am calling for the resignation of Meagan Wolfe as Elections Commission Administrator.https://t.co/7ogQWLUbXP — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) October 28, 2021

"Clearly there is a severe mismanagement of the WEC, and a new administrator is needed," Vos said. "I am calling for the resignation of Meagan Wolfe as Elections Commission Administrator.”

Wolfe responded on Twitter.

”Elections are run in a secure, fair, and legal manner,” Wolfe tweeted. She also called the claim of fraud “a blatantly partisan and coordinated attempt to baselessly challenge the integrity of democracy in our great state.”

Statement from @WI_Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe responding to comments today from Speaker Vos: “As Wisconsin’s non-partisan chief election official, I have a statutory obligation to rise above political attempts to undermine our elections. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) October 28, 2021

Read the entire statement from the Elections Commission below or by clicking here:



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip