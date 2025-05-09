Elderly residents given less than 60 days to vacate New Berlin assisted living facility

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Residents at ProHealth Regency Senior Communities have been given less than 60 days to move. That's what employees of the community living facility told TMJ4 Thursday.

Several people have emailed us about the closure and asked us to look into it.

"What's happening right now is putting vulnerable people at risk," an employee said.

It's why this Regency Senior Communities employee, who wants to remain anonymous, talked with TMJ4.

"I started getting calls from family worried, scared. 'My mother just received a letter letting her know that she can't live here anymore, is that true,'" the employee said. "Do you know how heartbreaking that is to hear families that you see daily call you and say, 'my mom is losing her home is this true?'"

Regency Senior Communities in New Berlin consists of independent and assisted living.

Employees we talked with said on Wednesday residents and employees were told the assisted living wing would be shut down June 30.

"The most frustrating part of all of this is that the letter that they sent out, they admit they had two years of discussion before they came to this decision," the employee explained.

It's a decision made by the property's new management, Capri Communities, that's forcing dozens of elderly to move in less than 60 days.

"There should've never been anyone in leadership who would make choices that would endanger lives," the employee said.

"And you think that's happening," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Absolutely I think it's happening. We have residents who are very ill who are receiving end of life care," they said.

Friday, we went to the facility to talk with someone. A manager escorted us outside, handed us a printed-out statement, and said no one was available for an interview.

We emailed the facility's spokesperson who told us 24 employees are going to be impacted by the closure and can apply for open positions at other Capri locations in the area.

For residents, the spokesperson said there is space to accommodate all of the current residents at the New Berlin locations at other Regency or Capri locations across southeast Wisconsin.

"Some of these residents are very frail and maybe if they were not disturbed, they would have more time to live, but some of these people aren't going to survive the move," the employee explained.

If you've been impacted by this abrupt closure and have concerns, email Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

