Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elderly couple injured in home invasion, robbery near 5th and Carmen

5th and Carmen
TMJ4
The scene near 5th and Carmen.
5th and Carmen
Posted at 9:58 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 10:58:15-05

MILWAUKEE — An elderly couple is in the hospital with injuries after they were victims of a robbery and home invasion Sunday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. near 5th and Carmen near Havenwoods State Forest. Officers are looking for an unknown suspect.

According to MPD, an 86-year-old Milwaukee man and an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman were home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old male was brought to a hospital to have his injuries treated, while the 82-year-old woman was also brought to the hospital as a precaution. Both are in stable condition, police said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day