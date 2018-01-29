Eight Wisconsin schools nominated for national academic achievement program

Eight public elementary schools in Wisconsin have been nominated for the Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The national program recognizes schools with some of the highest student academic achievement or demonstrate dramatic gains in closing achievement gaps.

The schools are Bannach Elementary School in Stevens Point, College Park Elementary School (Greendale), Flynn Elementary School (Eau Claire), Gibraltar Elementary School (Gibraltar), Iron River Elementary School (Maple), Parkview Elementary School (New London), Prairie View Elementary School (De Soto) and Roosevelt Elementary School (Kenosha).

State Superintendant Tony Evers wishes the best to the schools in a news release. "State Superintendent Tony Evers. “Our nominees for the Blue Ribbon Schools Program exemplify the work of educators, families, and communities throughout our state to ensure that our students have a safe and supportive learning environment that prepares them for the future," Evers said.

