Eight residents displaced from fire in South Milwaukee Saturday

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A resident was rescued by the South Milwaukee Fire Department from a burning home Saturday afternoon and seven others were displaced.
SMFD responded to the fire at about 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Milwaukee Ave.
The resident stuck inside the home was pulled out by SMFD and taken to the hospital by paramedics for treatment of non-fatal injuries, according to SMFD.
A total of eight people were displaced due to the fire and a cat was found dead in the home after SMFD put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
