Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg & Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Pawlak wants to focus on his other restaurants including the Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Crossroads Collective, which will remain open.

The business closed on Sunday, and no plans have been announced for the space.

“Thanks to the amazing staff that kept this place going and helping me live my dream of my own little slice shop,” Pawlak said in his announcement. “It was super fun, and my love of pizza will live on through eating it instead.”

Other vendors at Crossroads Collective include Scratch Ice Cream, Triciclo Peru Express, Ruta's, Dia Bom, The Pharmacy, and Hot Wax.

Pawlak's other ventures include an Egg & Flour restaurant in Bay View, and he previously operated a space inside Metcalfe's Market in Wauwatosa.

