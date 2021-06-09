Watch
Effort launched to boost home ownership in Wisconsin

Workmen trim a window on a new home being built in Auburn, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 11, 2005. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
MADISON — A new statewide network to help Wisconsin residents buy, fix and remain in their homes has launched.

The effort announced Wednesday is an outgrowth of a yearlong task force that studied impediments to home ownership.

The new effort, dubbed Take Root Wisconsin, will bring together existing nonprofit leaders, housing and lending experts, state officials, local treasurers and others across the state that already work to help low and moderate income residents with housing issues.

Wisconsin Community Action Program Association leader Brad Paul says the goal is to reverse the declining rate of home ownership.

