Edited video shows deadly shoot-out with Milwaukee police near 33rd and Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released edited video showing parts of the shootout between a group of men and Milwaukee police officers on Sept. 13 near 33rd and Cherry. Bullets fired by the officers hit one of the suspects, identified as a 40-year-old man, and he later died at the hospital.

The edited video released Friday is narrated by Milwaukee police officers. The video uses editing effects like fast forwarding, freezing frames and other methods. Police did not release the full body-worn camera footage or video from cameras mounted on squad cars. The three officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave per department protocol, and MPD said on Friday they will remain there until the investigation into the deadly shooting is concluded.

Viewer discretion is advised. This video may be disturbing to some audiences. Watch the edited video released by Milwaukee police on YouTube.

According to police, the shooting happened near 33rd and Cherry shortly after 9 p.m. Officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter call.

When police arrived on the scene, their squad cars were struck by gunfire, police said. Officers then got out of their vehicles and found three suspects, at least one of whom had a gun, police said.

MPD The gun with the extended magazine used in the shooting, according to police.

MPD A photo from the video released by MPD showing the officer-involved shooting.

Police returned fire on the suspects. A 40-year-old man was hit several times and police attempted life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Sherman Solomon.

One weapon was recovered from the scene. It was equipped with a drum magazine. According to Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, a drum magazine typically holds 30-50 rounds and discharges the bullets quickly.

The three officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, per department protocol. MPD said the officers are a 30-year-old man with 11 years of service, a 34-year-old man with eight years of service, and a 49-year-old man with 15 years of service.

People who live in the neighborhood say they never heard so many gunshots. They rushed to take cover.

“I dropped to the ground and yelled for my mom to make sure she was okay downstairs,” one neighbor told TMJ4 News. “Then we looked outside, and the man was lying in the street outside of our house, right by our car which was also hit by bullets."

Watch: Milwaukee police hold press conference following shootout

Milwaukee police press conference on deadly shootout

“I heard at least 20 shots,” said Jimmy Fox, who was out cleaning up the neighborhood Wednesday morning. “The scary part is anyone could get caught in that crossfire. I worry for my family every day. It’s gotten to be too much.”

“We want the community to know that we’re here, part of this community,” said Pastor John Davis with New Hope Church of God in Christ who is working to stop the violence and reach the people causing it. “We really want to bring more people back into faith, service, and Christianity. We’re really trying to combat gun violence as a whole, but it’s really pervasive right now.”

