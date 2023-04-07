Edited body camera video shows Milwaukee police shoot and kill man near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released edited body camera footage on Friday showing parts of an incident in which police officers shot and killed a man wanted for reckless driving on Feb. 21, 2023.

[Editor's note: A link to the video is provided below. Viewer discretion is advised.]

The edited video is part of MPD's Community Briefing and was shared with the public on YouTube.Again - viewer discretion is advised.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man, Herman Lucas, died after a Milwaukee police officer shot and killed him during a foot pursuit near 91st and Silver Spring.

Police attempted to pull the suspect over on the 7000 block of W. Thurston Ave. because the car he was driving was unregistered and did not have any license plates, according to police.

The suspect took off and a pursuit began. The pursuit ended when the suspect ran a red light and collided with another driver in the 9100 block of W. Silver Spring Drive, according to MPD.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle and ran away. While running from officers, a firearm can be seen in his hands, according to surveillance video included in MPD's released video.

The suspect failed to listen to police commands to drop his weapon. While attempting to scale a fence, the suspect fell to the ground. The suspect then turned towards the officer and the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect multiple times, according to Milwaukee police.

The suspect died from his injuries. His weapon, a semi-automatic firearm, was recovered.

Following the shooting, several officers are seen in the video approaching the suspect who is lying on the ground.

“Put your hands out to your side. Do it now,” an officer can be heard yelling.

An officer is then seen dragging the suspect by his foot.

“Careful, careful, his foot,” another officer says.

Two officers then carry the suspect’s body to ground-level. Officers are then seen attempting life-saving measures while a supervisor requested medical attention.

The officer, a 43-year-old man with five years of service, was placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

This incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.

