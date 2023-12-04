Edgewood Ave. neighbors still hesitant about Advisory Bike Lanes, hope for a safer street

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The new Advisory Bike Lanes (ABLs) along Edgewood Avenue in Milwaukee and Shorewood continue to draw mixed reactions now that the construction is completed.

It's a design most drivers in the United States have not experienced.

There are two bike lanes, one on each side of the street. There's also just one center lane for drivers in both directions to share.

Drivers must yield to cyclists, before using the bike lanes to pass each other.

"What a silly idea," said Margaret Fairbanks who said she has lived on Edgewood Avenue for seven years. "I had a delivery come about a week ago and the delivery driver said, 'I've never seen this. Is it like people play chicken?'"

Fairbanks' concern is that drivers appear to be more confused now than they were before.

"The biggest thing for me has anybody ever been trained to use this? Because no driver's ed course teaches you how to use a shared one-way street," said Fairbanks.

She worries about what all of this could mean for cyclists.

"If you're just going to merge into the bike lane, the bikers are going to get the worst of it cause who is going to look for the bikers," said Fairbanks.

When TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins told her about research done at the University of San Jose, showing a 44% reduction in traffic crashes on roads that use this design, Fairbanks welcomed the data with an open mind.

"I'd love it if this reduces things because I see accidents all the time on this street," she said.

Billy Mirasola lives next door to Fairbanks and agrees, more education is needed.

"When you're driving down the street, where exactly are you supposed to be," he asked.

He pointed out that it's just nice to have his street back open now that the construction is finished.

"I like that it's finished. It's been a long time coming," he said.

The design is just steps away from UW-Milwaukee's campus. Students TMJ4 spoke with are pleased with the changes.

"I think it's really nice. At first, it was kind of confusing because some cars would just be driving and they don't know how to drive on this because there's no center line," said Nate Griepentrog, a UW-Milwaukee Student. "We go on bike rides all the time so, it's nice to see the roads are able to be more bikeable, other than biking on the Oak Leaf all the time."

"It looked so smooth, it looked beautiful. It's like radiator springs," said Aidan Sodemann, who also attends UW-Milwaukee.

The City of Milwaukee and the Village of Shorewood have created a webpage to help educate people about the ABLs and to offer a space where you can give feedback. Find that webpage by clicking HERE.

