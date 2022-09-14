Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Sheriff Ron Cramer has died unexpectedly.

Sheriff Cramer was the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County after being elected in 1996. He started with the sheriff's office in 1975, holding roles as a reserve deputy, jailer, patrol deputy, civil process, and detective.

According to the sheriff's office, Sheriff Cramer was proud of the work he did as an investigator and then project director with the West Central Drug Task Force.

He graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999.

"Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all."

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

