Eat at any of these 34 restaurants and support Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 34 Milwaukee-area restaurants and breweries will be raising funds to help Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The annual event is inspired by the story of Vivianna, the nine-year-old daughter of the Fazzari family, which owns The Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana. Children Wisconsin's Emergency Department and Trauma Center and Neonatal Intensive Care centers saved Vivianna's life, our news partners at OnMilwaukee report.
The event happening on Aug. 25 is called "Do Good with Food." All you have to do to participate is patronize one of the 34 restaurants that day.
Each restaurant will donate part of the money made to Children's Wisconsin. The hospital will use the money to support the emergency department and NICU.
These are the participating restaurants, via OnMilwaukee:
- 600 East Café
- Aria – The Restaurant at Saint Kate – Milwaukee
- Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant
- Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
- Black Husky Brewing
- Bobby’s Bar
- Bottle House 42
- Calderone Club (Downtown)
- Calderone Club (Fox Point)
- Carnevor
- Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Bay View)
- Harbor House
- Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
- Lou Malnati’s (Brookfield)
- Lou Malnati’s (Fox Point – Carry out and delivery only)
- Lou Malnati’s (Greenfield – Carry out and delivery only)
- Lou Malnati’s (Waukesha – Carry out and delivery only)
- Miller Time Pub & Grill (Milwaukee)
- Mo’s, A Place for Steaks
- Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse (Brookfield)
- Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse (Mequon)
- Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar
- Pizza Man (Milwaukee)
- Pizza Man (Wauwatosa)
- Pizza Man Pronto (Mequon)
- Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993
- Saint Bibiana
- San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana
- Saz’s State House
- Timmer’s Resort
- Vagabond
- Water Street Brewery (Delafield)
- Water Street Brewery (Grafton)
- Water Street Brewery (Oak Creek)